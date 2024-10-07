Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.045 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Duke Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Duke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 65.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.33. 3,473,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,656. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $85.79 and a 1 year high of $118.31. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.