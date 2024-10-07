Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.54. 644,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,702. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.68.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

