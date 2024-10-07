Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $2,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Intel by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 869,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 58,021 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,354,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,114,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

