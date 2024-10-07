Parisi Gray Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $151.66. 2,015,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

