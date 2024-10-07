Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,145 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.94. 1,718,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,761. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.