Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVX traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801,131. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $170.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $279.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.