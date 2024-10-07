Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.47. 21,698,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 37,303,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 279.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,173 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 181.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,582,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

