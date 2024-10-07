AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.17. 5,309,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 12,955,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

