Ehrlich Financial Group Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ehrlich Financial Group lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.9% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.21. The stock had a trading volume of 744,957 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

