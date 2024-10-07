Belden (NYSE:BDC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.36 and last traded at $118.36, with a volume of 15986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BDC shares. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Get Belden alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Belden

Belden Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average of $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $604.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $122,148.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,074.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Belden news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $122,148.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,074.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,289.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,137 shares of company stock worth $1,095,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,268 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Belden by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,113,000 after buying an additional 149,263 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 611,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 534,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,299,000 after buying an additional 71,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 15.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.