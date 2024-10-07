Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 2.3% – What’s Next?

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.15 and last traded at $174.92. Approximately 2,605,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,346,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.06.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $5,083,653.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,883.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total value of $5,083,653.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,883.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,471 shares in the company, valued at $45,129,388.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,112 shares of company stock worth $20,596,024 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 185.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $236,258,000 after purchasing an additional 691,288 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after buying an additional 486,512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,389,000 after buying an additional 435,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $108,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

