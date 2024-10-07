Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $45.57. 2,093,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 11,035,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after buying an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after buying an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Schlumberger by 14.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,686,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,395 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

