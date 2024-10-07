Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 892463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHCR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.43 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Sharecare Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $516.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 33.64%. Analysts expect that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sharecare news, insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $244,377.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,790,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,760.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sharecare by 12,938.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,092,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046,044 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 9,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201,296 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 7,841.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,511,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,843 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the second quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new position in Sharecare in the second quarter valued at $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

Featured Stories

