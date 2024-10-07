Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,965.30 and last traded at $1,965.30, with a volume of 38515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,913.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,775.25.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,780.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,503.79. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.44, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Commerce Bank increased its position in Fair Isaac by 704.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after buying an additional 35,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.