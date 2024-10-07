Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.68. 5,473,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 25,135,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.13.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.
