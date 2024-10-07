Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.68. 5,473,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 25,135,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Tilray Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

About Tilray

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Tilray by 36,687.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,891 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tilray by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 213,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tilray by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 355,778 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tilray by 3.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.