Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.03. 483,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,446,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 389,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $86,227,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 151.4% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 45,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 206.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 651,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 76,960 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

