Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $184.33 and last traded at $184.15, with a volume of 163086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.30.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.90.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

In related news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,017.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,432.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,017.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $2,754,390 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after buying an additional 88,325 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

