Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.51. Approximately 94,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,590,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Several research firms recently commented on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.95 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $69,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,038.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,895 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $69,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,038.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $364,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,212.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,987 shares of company stock worth $1,066,559. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 4.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Symbotic by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

