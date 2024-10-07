Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 0.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $125.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $106.50 and last traded at $105.56. 2,117,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,424,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.20.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRT. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.89.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

