Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 45,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $281.89. 9,446,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,401. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $284.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.