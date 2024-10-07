Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,011 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after buying an additional 101,248 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 42,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $82.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,197,819. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $84.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

