Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Lifted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,768,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $207,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BND stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.92. 2,781,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,164. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.