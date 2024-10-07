Hedera (HBAR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.39 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $2.01 billion and $40.39 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00043013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013082 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,131 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,130.68014 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05516699 USD and is up 5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $30,556,803.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

