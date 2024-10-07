LUXO (LUXO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $31,047.04

LUXO (LUXO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. One LUXO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LUXO has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $31,047.04 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LUXO

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. The official website for LUXO is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

LUXO Token Trading

