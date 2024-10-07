ApeCoin (APE) Price Down 5.1% This Week

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. ApeCoin has a market cap of $450.72 million and $45.62 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001186 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.49 or 0.00250632 BTC.
About ApeCoin
ApeCoin was first traded on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,895,833 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
