Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.53 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00004342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $76.66 million and $8.53 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008335 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00014138 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,935.65 or 1.00157764 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,817,186.11639214 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.71755012 USD and is up 4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $2,893,161.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

