Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Reaches $107.82 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $107.82 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000762 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,790 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

