Smith Anglin Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

AbbVie stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.05. 825,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $199.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

