Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $270,138,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,439 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $181,622,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7,952.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,272,000 after acquiring an additional 431,123 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $382.46. The company had a trading volume of 364,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,066. The firm has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.03.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

