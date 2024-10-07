iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IJR stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.72. 900,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,220. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.