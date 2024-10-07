Everpar Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Everpar Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.8 %

Visa stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,840. The stock has a market cap of $504.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

