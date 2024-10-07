Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 921 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Everpar Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,477 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,716 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,115 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $233,788,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,212,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.07. 1,765,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,645,479. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

