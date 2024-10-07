Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Has $376,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,869 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 105.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

