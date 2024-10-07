iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by Brewster Financial Planning LLC

Brewster Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 12.1% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 19,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.3% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $217.64. 4,841,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,035,250. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

