MKT Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MKT Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.29.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.12. 1,927,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,320. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.43 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

