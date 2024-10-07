iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after buying an additional 3,196,592 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 216,899 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $61.88. 2,736,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,044,283. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.63. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

