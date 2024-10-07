KWB Wealth Increases Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. KWB Wealth owned approximately 2.50% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

JPEM stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $57.74. 5,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,921. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $57.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

