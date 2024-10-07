KWB Wealth Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

KWB Wealth lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 489,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 346,374 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,143,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,861,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $23.13. 6,230,280 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

