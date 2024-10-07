KWB Wealth Acquires 10,254 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

KWB Wealth grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 421,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000.
NYSEARCA PFFD traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.59. 255,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,164. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92.
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
