KWB Wealth Acquires 10,254 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

KWB Wealth grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 421,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFFD traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.59. 255,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,164. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.