KWB Wealth Acquires 106,258 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 539,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,258 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.6% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.79. 418,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,042. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

