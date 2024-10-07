KWB Wealth Has $87 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.3% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,600,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 138,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 80,561 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,773,000 after purchasing an additional 467,975 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.06. 3,227,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,282,980. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $67.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.35.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

