Advantage Energy (AAV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

10/4/2024 – Advantage Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

10/1/2024 – Advantage Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

9/27/2024 – Advantage Energy was given a new C$11.50 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Advantage Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$11.50.

9/23/2024 – Advantage Energy was upgraded by analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating.

8/29/2024 – Advantage Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AAV traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.89. 233,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,892. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$8.02 and a 52 week high of C$11.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$100.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.50 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.4695513 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood acquired 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.00. In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood purchased 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.00. Also, Director John Festival purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,600.00. Insiders have bought 69,435 shares of company stock worth $658,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

