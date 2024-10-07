Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Decreased by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 95.8% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.88. 991,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,688. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

