International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $225.02 and last traded at $225.21. 470,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,202,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.17. The firm has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

