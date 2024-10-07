Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $119.10 and last traded at $120.36. Approximately 1,250,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,606,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,998,554 shares of company stock worth $2,119,668,973 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after acquiring an additional 520,677 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

