Proton (XPR) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Proton (XPR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $21.49 million and $377,737.16 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,720,712,310 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,982,350 coins. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

