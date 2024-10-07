Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.89. 2,922,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 21,211,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLD. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 338.6% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

