CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $286.51 and last traded at $290.33. Approximately 641,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,253,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.