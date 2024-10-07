Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.94. 2,532,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,254,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACHR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $993.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 42.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 36,130 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

