Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.37. Approximately 11,385,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 59,047,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

Get Intel alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 74,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Intel by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Intel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,732,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 56,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Intel by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 365,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.